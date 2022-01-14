Holness commits to fixing issues outlined in education transformation report

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says a monitoring and oversight committee will be appointed by the end of January to publicly report on the roll-out of the recommendations recently put forward by the education transformation commission.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of the report, which outlines the complex and dire issues facing Jamaica's education system, Holness said Government is serious about the transformation as Jamaica has not been making a good return on its investment in education.

“What we are spending puts us in the top 20 countries in the world, but we are not getting the bang for the buck. Our focus has to be on accountability,” he said.The Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired commission, which Holness launched in 2020, examined 20 years' worth of data that covered the state of education; enhanced evaluation of secondary schools; infrastructure and technology; finance, governance and accountability; early childhood education; technical and vocational education, plus teaching, curriculum, and teacher training.

The report, which comes 18 years after the last comprehensive review of the education system chaired by Dr Rae Davis, highlighted a failure of implementation of recommendations to better the education system over the years. The report urged the Government to ensure that this fresh set of recommendations do not go unactioned.

Holness said the Education Ministry will take ownership of the recommendations and ensure that they are implemented.

“The Ministry of Education will develop a detailed plan for implementation of the recommendations with timelines. The ministry has to be responsible for the implementation. As far as possible we must use the existing resources within the ministry and where there are capacity gaps, we must build capacity to address those gaps. In order to be sustainable, the reforms cannot be undertaken from outside the ministry,” he said.Further, the commission found that the country's education system is plagued by inequity, featuring unofficial hierarchy schools, poorly managed institutions, a lack of coordination and harmonisation among systems, a teacher-centric curricula, and students leaving school illiterate, and with unmarketable skills.

Holness said the long-standing problem of inequity in the education system, which has been further aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis, must be addressed to ensure each child has a fair chance at yielding the best from the education sector.

“Thousands of our children, especially those of the poorest households, have had access to limited or no access to the education that they really need for almost two years resulting in massive learning loss and drop-outs,” he said. Meanwhile, Education Minister Fayval Williams said some Jamaicans may not be ready for the changes proposed by the commission, stressing that implementation will require broad stakeholder involvement.

“I am committed to its implementation. If you're serious about a holistic multi-year reform of the education sector — guided by the recommendations of this report — I am the minister. If you're not, I may not be the one, as this needs to be a national effort of all stakeholders…we will honour the hours of work poured into this report, by implementing the recommendations,” she said. Some of the short-term recommendations include a complete legislative process to enable the Jamaica Teaching Council to be the sole entity to licence entities to teach (including contract teachers), by the end of 2021; and mandate classroom sizes and/or teacher: student ratio. The commission also called for the existing laws addressing the rights of children with disabilities to be finalised and operationalised, and asked the Government to consider the placement value assigned to grades four and five Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams and use only grade six PEP results for placement for the next three years. It also says provisions should be made to give students leaving secondary school over the next three years the opportunity to pursue a “recovery year”.

The researchers recommended that the eligibility for the top national school-leaving scholarship be amended to include a range of certifications, and other tertiary institutions, or create a similarly prestigious scholarship to target certifications from these other sources. The recommendations made for the technical vocational education and training (TVET) sector have been put on hold, to facilitate a second phase of review for that sector, focusing on the incorporation of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) learning into the education system. It will also include an institutional review of the HEART/NSTA Trust, whose operations and output have come under sharp scrutiny recently.