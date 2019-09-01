Holness pledges Jamaica’s support to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

Prime Minister has pledged Jamaica’s support to the recovery effort of the Bahamas which was struck by Hurricane Dorian Sunday (Sept 1).

“I have reached out to Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis @minnis_dr, the Bahamian Prime Minister, and assured him of our prayers and support,” Holness posted on social media.

“We stand with the people of the Bahamas in this time of great threat and pledge our support in their time of recovery,” Holness added.

Reports suggests that sections of the island has been badly hit by the Category 5 hurricane which is threatening Florida.