Holness, president of South Africa to address Africa Day webinar

MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that Prime Minister Andrew Holness and president of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa will on May 25 address an international webinar to mark Africa Day.

“The webinar is being presented by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport through the National Council on Reparation and the South African High Commission in Jamaica, as part of the 'Conversation with Africa' series,” Grange said.

The theme of the webinar is 'A Conversation with Africa: A Destiny of Peace, Prosperity, Strength and Unity'.

“Jamaica has enjoyed a special relationship with the Republic of South Africa and shares a tradition of pursing racial equality. The work continues and, in this phase, we remain focused on forging even stronger strategic, economic, cultural and political cooperation between our countries,” Holness said in his letter of invitation to the South African president.

Holness and Ramaphosa will be joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, and South Africa's minister of international relations and cooperation, Dr Grace Naledi Pandor.

Minister Grange and the South African High Commissioner to Jamaica Lumka Yengeni will co-host the event.

The webinar begins at 10:00 am (Jamaica time) and will be broadcast live on the PBCJ cable and YouTube platforms, as well as on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and other broadcast and social media platforms.

“Africa Day celebrations across the world are intended to commemorate and acknowledge African solidarity, unity in diversity, creativity, challenges and successes. It is a chance to reflect on the progress that we have made through cooperation in anti-apartheid and liberation struggles and an opportunity to craft meaningful agendas, in unity, towards finding solutions to the challenges we face as one people,” Grange said.