Holness reassures of water solution for Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the long-standing issue of inconsistent water supply affecting Mandeville is currently being addressed.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of 112 housing solutions — 82 serviced lots and 30 two-bedroom units — at Perth Estate, Phase 1A in Manchester last Wednesday, he told new homeowners that a specialised water pump has been ordered for the Pepper well field.

“Let me give some assurance to the new homeowners of Perth that the water supply issues that you face, and indeed the wider parish, and in particular [what] Mandeville faces, those issues are currently being addressed,” he said.

The Pepper well field, which is downslope at low altitude in St Elizabeth, is the main source of water for Mandeville, which is more than 2,000 feet above sea level, atop the Manchester Plateau.

“We have contracted and we have ordered a new pump which will be taking water from Pepper and [will] pump it up Spur Tree into the town and to supply the parish generally. The pump is a specialised pump. It takes one year to build so the order is in. It is now being built and we are very hopeful that early next year we could have the pump,” said Holness.

He said the completion of the pump and its arrival may be affected by “supply chain issues that the manufacturers are experiencing, and that is obviously as a result of the pandemic”.

Mandeville and surrounding communities have struggled with water shortages for decades, with town elders insisting over a period of many years that the problem has hindered growth.

Many households in Manchester and the wider south-central Jamaica have had to rely on rainwater harvesting.

The long-standing issue with the water supply has not only affected households, but commerce, with businesses suffering from inconsistency in supply of the precious commodity.

Holness gave the assurance that homeowners will be provided with a “total solution”.

“The second bit of good news for the piped water is that much of the pipe laying has already been done from Waltham to Perth. There are five other contracts that are ongoing again. I'm told that these contracts are affected by supply issues out of China for pipes and so forth, but the work is ongoing,” he said.

“I want to give you the assurance that we are not just giving you your house here… We are providing a total solution. We want you to be able to own your home, enjoy your home, and have it as a true asset for you to leave for generations to come,” he said.