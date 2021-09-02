Holness says sectoral interests trying to influence COVID-19 decisions

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness has cautioned sectoral interests which have been trying to push the Government to make decisions that affect the whole society.

“I think that after this episode there will have to be a greater balance and understanding that sectoral interest can't push the Government into decisions that affect the entire society. This is a democracy and this Government, more than anyone, listens to the people,” he told a COVID-19 virtual press briefing at Jamaica House yesterday.

“But, at the same time, we have powerful interests and when the consequences come you can't find anybody... It wasn't their fault. They didn't ask for it. They didn't play any role in it. They didn't keep what they use to keep. But, their voice was very loud in asking for, and protesting even, for us to reopen the economy,” he stated.

The prime minister said that the extension of tighter measures was not something that his Government wanted to do “because we know how the measures impact the livelihoods of our people. However, we really had no choice, given that our case numbers and hospitalisations remain unacceptably high.

“We are going through our most challenging period since the pandemic began. This is not a time for division and disunity. This is the time for all Jamaicans to come together to fight this virus. We all need to work together to get this third wave under control,” he urged Jamaicans.

“We now have sufficient vaccine supplies, with the commitment of further supplies to come. The sooner we bring the infection rate down, the sooner we will be able to lift some of the restrictions. I urge all Jamaicans who are eligible to take the vaccine,” he added.

Holness was responding to the criticisms hurled at his Administration recently for agreeing to open up the crucial entertainment industry, and other sectors of the economy, which backfired when the failure of a large number of Jamaicans to observe the basic COVID-19 protocols led to a spike in the number of people contracting the disease.

He told the briefing that, despite the outbreak, the current measures, which include a series of three-day lockdowns, are working.

“It is not a situation where, obviously, we have all the variables under control. It is not a situation where things have not happened that could have happened. But, in general, I think we have done what is necessary to bring the situation under control and to rapidly bend this curve, and I think that the measures that are in place are doing that.

“But, just quickly to add to that, it is not a time for us to relax. We have to drive through with these measures. We will bring the numbers down and when we bring them down I am certain that we will end this argument about opening up and then having to close down,” he said.