PHOTO: Homework time

Thursday, April 01, 2021

August Town Primary School students Ariel Willis (left) and her cousin Jhanelle Grant get some school work done by accessing the Internet from the top of a truck inside their yard on University Road, August Town, St Andrew, Tuesday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

