Hope for Dupont Primary as past student spearheads tablet donation

“You have provided for Dupont again, Lord” were the words of 12-year-old Giovanni Wright on Tuesday, as his school Dupont Primary and Infant School in Kingston received 12 new tablets from business process outsourcing company Sutherland Global Services.

The donation was made through the company's project called 'Sutherland's Make a Difference' programme which was launched last year to encourage employees to give back by creating their own initiatives.

It was spearheaded by an engagement coordinator at Sutherland, 25-year-old Jahmar Smith, a past student of Dupont, who created an initiative called 'Little Dreamers'.

Smith, who was also the first head boy of the institution, said he has always dreamed of giving back to his alma mater.

“I had the Little Dreamers project for a while but I didn't have the financial capabilities to push it forward. But when I saw the initiative from the Sutherland family, I jumped on it,” Smith said, noting that he believed his project was chosen because of the heart he has put into it.

Smith also said he is aware that many students at his past school do not have access to devices which should aid in their educational journey. Subsequently, he submitted a proposal to his company to donate the devices to the school, and said he was overjoyed after realising his initiative was chosen.

He hopes the donation will be the first of many as his dream is to continue to help his past school.

“This is my foundation. This is where my growth and development started and this is where my heart is. I will always give back.”

Another student, 12-year-old Akeelah Smith, was also grateful.

“It's amazing because some of the children don't have a tablet to go on Zoom because their families are in financial difficulty,” she said.

Meanwhile, principal of Dupont Primary and Infant School Andrew Rowe said one would have to know the lack that exists among the student population to understand why they are so elated to receive the donations.

“We're just coming from online classes and many of them are just returning to school for the first time in two years, because some did not have devices to even log on to classes” he said.

Rowe said some students who will be sitting the Primary Exit Exam (PEP) will benefit mostly from the donation, but also said only the neediest students can receive a tablet.

“These 12 tablets means 12 more students can become more prepared to sit PEP,” he said.

Rowe also said despite moving back to face-to-face classes part-time, online school will never be completely abandoned.

Carlene Creary-Cameron, grade six coordinator at Dupont, said the gesture is new hope for the school.

“For the students, this is an amazing gesture…we are an inner-city school so it leaves us in a space where some children do not have access to devices like this,” she said. “I'm sure if other companies should come on board like Sutherland has partnered with us, there will be hope.”