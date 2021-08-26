Hope for zoo

AFTER stepping up to the plate by offering financial assistance to the wildlife conservation park at Hope Zoo in St Andrew, Lifespan Company Limited is appealing to other businesses to provide additional support.

The zoo has been experiencing a significant downturn in revenue, which has slumped over 60 per cent amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, resulting in challenges caring for the 1,500 animals at the site.

Robert Scott, general manager at Lifespan, said the company will launch a two-part initiative to improve the financial situation at the zoo. The initiative will see the company adopting one of the zoo's camels called Katie — providing funds for feed and medical bills — and making a donation of $1 from each 340ml bottle of water sold from August 1 to November 30 to the zoo.

He said, too, that he is optimistic other business operators will come on board.

“It is really a simple conversation. Other companies can simply call the zoo and also state that they are interested in sponsoring an animal. The more we can do this together, the better for the zoo, and I know there are a number of companies who will be interested,” he told the Jamaica Observer during a press conference at Hope Zoo yesterday.

Kenny Benjamin, chairman of the Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation — the non-profit organisation operating the facility — said, now more than ever, public-private support is important.

“It is imperative for all of us that the zoo remains a critical haven for endangered species and a unique environment to learn all about animals for years to come. The Hope Zoo is an iconic establishment of interest that requires us all to own it as stakeholders. We want the Hope Zoo to be the best zoo in Jamaica for our children, nature lovers, animal lovers, and future generations to come,” he said.

Zoo Director Valerie Juggan-Brown told the Observer that her staff is appreciative of the support from Lifespan, especially since foot traffic at the zoo has reduced to about 70 per cent.

“We were doing very well [pre-COVID-19] because we could have functions such as birthday parties, weddings, and anniversaries, but because of the pandemic, we have not been able to do so. So we are very grateful for this,” she said.

Juggan-Brown said she is looking forward to the zoo returning to full operation, as vaccine uptake continues.

“I am hoping that everybody will take the vaccine and that very soon we will be able to open back the zoo 100 per cent,” she said.