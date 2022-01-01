Hope in education sector

LINVERN Wright, head of the Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools, says the education sector is hoping that the resumption of face-to-face classes will not be severely affected, given that the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is not as lethal as other strains.

Wright told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday that there are concerns about Omicron, given its high transmissibility. But, he said there may be some comfort in the reported extent of the symptoms associated with the variant.

“I think we are banking on the fact that it is not as lethal (as other variants), but we still have the latitude to manage our situation on the ground,” Wright said, pointing out that schools will be consulting with parents and other stakeholders in their assessment of how to proceed.

Further, Wright added that the education ministry has seemingly abandoned its 65 per cent minimum target for vaccination of high school students as a criteria for reopening.

“Vaccination is being encouraged but because the take-up has not been impressive they have seemingly just waived that for now, it would appear to me. They're encouraging vaccination but going ahead with school just the same,” Wright said.

According to Wright, “except for a few schools, the take-up has not been very good for most schools.” He said the vast majority of the cohort of 175 secondary schools have not taken up the vaccine offer.

Meanwhile, the Government says while there are health risks associated with the reopening of schools on January 3, the downside of students remaining out of the classroom could be worse than the impact of the novel coronavirus.Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the risks are understood, and provisions are being made to mitigate spread, but stressed that the side effects of children being out of school for almost two years has been devastating.“We are committed to trying to get them back (in school) because we see that the downside to them staying out is worse than the risk of the possible illness, but we are still mitigating against illness,” Dr Tufton said while noting that there is still no access to vaccines for children under 12 years old.

With Jamaica currently experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 virus, Dr Tufton said hospital resources are being ramped up and the positivity rate is increasing. However, hospitalisations have not increased.

“We are hoping that that doesn't move with the positivity rate,” he said.Between December 27 and December 29, the positivity rate for COVID-19 infections moved from 14.6 per cent to 32.5 per cent, according to the ministry's clinical management summary over the three days. Cases have also moved from 161 on December 27, to 276 on December 28, and 365 on December 29.One case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in a traveller from Jamaica to the UK, and the health minister has said he believes there may be others in the population. At its media briefing on Wednesday, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, cautioned against the narrative surrounding severity of Omicron.

“At the same time, it could be dangerous because the high transmission rate could increase hospitalisation and deaths. We shouldn't undermine the bad news, just focusing on the good news. There are both elements here”.