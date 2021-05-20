Hospital amputates the wrong leg of patient

Uh-oh, this is bad BUZZ Fam.

An Austrian hospital has admitted to amputating the wrong leg of one of its elderly patients.

Describing the incident as a “tragic mistake”, the Freistadt Clinic, in a small town of the same name near the Czech border said it is shocked, and has promised a full investigation into the incident. The hospital has also committed to a standards reveiw.

According to a statement released by the hospital, previous sicknesses had affected the 82-year-old patient’s limbs. As a result, his left leg required amputation.

But according to the clinic, doctors marked up his right leg for the chop by mistake shortly before his operation.

“Unfortunately the mistake, in which the right leg was removed instead of the left, occurred as a result of a sequence of unfortunate circumstances,’ the clinic said, adding that it was investigating what happened and would review its standards.

The mistake was discovered by nurses two days later during a routine bandage change.

The patient has been offered psychological assistance and must still undergo another operation to remove his left leg from mid-thigh.

“The operation is planned shortly,” the clinic said.