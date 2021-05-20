Hospital amputates the wrong leg of patient

Hospital amputates the wrong leg of patientThursday, May 20, 2021
|
Uh-oh, this is bad BUZZ Fam.
An Austrian hospital has admitted to amputating the wrong leg of one of its elderly patients.
Describing the incident as a “tragic mistake”, the Freistadt Clinic, in a small town of the same name near the Czech border said it is shocked, and has promised a full investigation into the incident. The hospital has also committed to a standards reveiw.
According to a statement released by the hospital, previous sicknesses had affected the 82-year-old patient’s limbs. As a result, his left leg required amputation.
But according to the clinic, doctors marked up his right leg for the chop by mistake shortly before his operation.
“Unfortunately the mistake, in which the right leg was removed instead of the left, occurred as a result of a sequence of unfortunate circumstances,’ the clinic said, adding that it was investigating what happened and would review its standards.
The mistake was discovered by nurses two days later during a routine bandage change.
The patient has been offered psychological assistance and must still undergo another operation to remove his left leg from mid-thigh.
“The operation is planned shortly,” the clinic said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy