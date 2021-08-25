Hospital CEO anticipates drop in COVID numbers after lockdown

As Jamaicans gear up for four more no-movement days designed to limit spread of the novel coronavirus, one health official is anticipating a decrease in the number of positive cases at the end of the lockdown.

“We are looking forward to seeing a reduction over the period of the lockdown days and really hoping that persons are adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. We are very hopeful that we could see some impact over the next couple of days,” chief executive officer at National Chest Hospital Dwayne Francis told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The remaining no-movement days are Sunday, August 29; Monday, August 30; Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.

Francis explained that at his hospital, the nurses and doctors are not coping badly with the health challenges, although patient occupancy is at full capacity most days.

“The number of COVID-19 patients is turning over. Some persons are getting better and well enough to go home, while some persons may have to stay a little longer,” he explained.

Francis said that the hospital currently has 26 positive COVID-19 patients — a slight increase from the 23 on Monday — and 12 patients whose test results were not yet confirmed.

In the 24 hours up to Monday, Jamaica recorded 752 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths bringing the infection total to 63,464 and virus death toll to 1,417 since the first case was reported on the island last year March. A total of 47,843 patients have recovered from the virus.

Francis said although the hospital is experiencing an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 patients, it is not enough to activate the overflow ward.

“That ward is a part of our surge plan, which can hold up to 20 persons, but we are not using that area as yet,” he said.

“It depends on the level of surge we have. Again, we never have enough nurses in the system that we require and enough doctors but the team we have so far is committed and they are willing to go the long haul and to see how best they can provide their services to the patients that come to our doorsteps,” Francis added.

Acting regional director at South East Regional Health Authority (SEHRA), Sophia Moodie Reid, shared similar sentiments, as she noted that nurses and doctors are working assiduously throughout the health-care facilities.

“As you can imagine, it is a very stressful time for all of them and they are doing their best nonetheless, and they are trying to do as much as they can. We just need to lend them some support and practice COVID-19 protocols as best as possible,” she said.

Moodie Reid also explained that SEHRA has been communicating with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) for additional beds at several health facilities.

Last week, the country received 48 hospital beds from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives to support the expansion of COVID-19 hospital wards.

The Observer was unable to get updates from Kingston Public Hospital and University Hospital of the West Indies as calls went unanswered.