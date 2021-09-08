Hospital's outpatient department relocated

OPERATIONS of the Mandeville Regional Hospital Outpatient Department will be relocated to the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church Hall, 3A Caledonia Road, Mandeville, as of today, September 8.

The Southern Regional Health Authority, in a notice yesterday, said all outpatient clinics with the exception of the Orthopaedic Clinic will be relocated.

The clinics will be opened to the public Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm. Patients will be allowed to park in the church parking lot.

“Where possible, patients are asked to utilise the National Health Fund Quick Prescript programme and the public/private partnership programme with participating pharmacies to have their prescriptions filled. The participating pharmacies include Caledonia Mall, Haughton's and Jermac's pharmacies,” said the health authority.

The management of the hospital thanked the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church for its partnership and support as the hospital manages the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.