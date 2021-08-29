Hospitals instructed to conserve oxygen as Jamaica awaits increased supply

Hospitals instructed to conserve oxygen as Jamaica awaits increased supplySunday, August 29, 2021
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) on Sunday (August 29) said that they were aware that many health facilities were running low on oxygen.
According to the MOHW, these facilities have been advised to conserve their supply as efforts are underway to source more oxygen.
“Up to this morning, all hospitals were low in supply and some were out and had to be supplemented,” read a release from the ministry.
“All hospitals –through the regional technical directors at the regional health authorities (RHAs) and senior medical officers – have, in the interim, been instructed on oxygen conservation while the island awaits the restoration of supplies,” added the ministry in the release.
The ministry said of concern at this time, were critically ill COVID-19 patients as well as non-COVID-19 patients in need of high amounts of oxygen.
As such the ministry notes that surgeries will not be performed at this time.
The ministry further said that the island’s only supplier of oxygen, IGL Limited, is expected to have increased supplies come Monday (August 30).
According to the latest data from the ministry of health, there are 67 critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals island-wide.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy