Hotels in Dominica taking a hit from COVID-19

Hotels in Dominica taking a hit from COVID-19Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|
The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) says its members have lost an estimated EC$1 million over the past few days as guests cancel their reservations in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
DHTA President Marvlyn James, speaking on the state-owned DBS radio, said that at least 76 per cent of her members who had been surveyed had reported cancellations estimated at EC$1 million.
“We expect to see a further decline in the coming weeks…as you have seen in the news, countries have closed their borders. So for example, Europe and their restricting travel of their citizens, the United Kingdom, the United States and most recently the French West Indies, which contribute between 20 to 25 per cent of arrivals into Dominica,” she said.
“We are seeing it, we are feeling it and we expect it to get worse,” James said, warning of the possibilities of lay off and closure of some establishments.
“Some of our members because of that will probably have to close down, and we will have to take the difficult decision to lay off employees …and it may continue for a long time.
“You will also see some of our hotels, struggle to meet their financial commitment because if you have no cash flow coming in then you are unable to make your standard payments, whether it be your employees, whether it be your banks”.
James said in addition, hotels which are able to remain open, will also have to grapple with employee absenteeism as a result of the virus that has been blamed for the deaths of thousands worldwide.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy