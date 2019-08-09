This July hottest ever recorded

This July was the hottest month across the world ever recorded, according to a European Union (EU) observation satellite.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) further corroborated this data.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service has calculated that last month surpassed July 2016 as the hottest month on record, beating it by about 0.04 Celsius.

“July has rewritten climate history with dozens of new temperature records at the local, national and global level. This is not science fiction. It is the reality of climate change. It is happening now and it will worsen in the future without urgent climate action,” said Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation, Petteri Taalas.

Antonio Guterres, who is the UN Secretary-General, further added: “ We have always lived through hot summers, but this is not the summer of our youth. This is not your grandfather’s summer.

“All of this means that we are on track for the period from 2015 to 2019 to be the five hottest years on record.”

