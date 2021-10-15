House approves another 60-day extension of ZOSOs

House approves another 60-day extension of ZOSOsFriday, October 15, 2021
The House of Representatives has approved the extension of the five Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) currently in force.
Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang piloted the motions on Wednesday evening to extend the operation of the zones in Mount Salem, and Norwood, St James; Denham Town, west Kingston; Greenwich Town in St Andrew South Western; August Town in St Andrew Eastern to January 10, 2022.
The Opposition raised no objections to the two-month-long extension.
Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western Dr Angela Brown Burke told the House that her side fully supported the motion for the extension.
“Our position has been repeated several times and, in the interest of time, I will not repeat the concerns that we have. But we know that individuals have seen improvements and there are other members, I am sure, who have been asking what has happened to their (ZOSO)?” she stated.
Dr Chang said that MPs were all well aware of the success of the ZOSO initiative in the five communities. He said that the safety and security of the residents of these communities remain of paramount importance and a matter of continuing urgency for the Government.
He insisted that the “heavily armed criminals who are terrorising the residents”, must be met with an equally empowered security force if the country is to achieve a sustainable reduction in criminal violence.
— Balford Henry
