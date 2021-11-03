House approves increase for legal aid in gang trials

The House of Representatives yesterday approved proposals for increased legal aid fees for lawyers representing people charged with multiple counts of the same indictment on what is referred to as “complex criminal matters”.

The regulations, which will now go to the House of Representatives' Regulations Committee for a final review, were tabled and piloted yesterday by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck.

In terms of the fees for complex criminal matters, for the first month of a trial consisting of at least 15 trial dates, which at the commencement involves at least six defendants charged with multiple counts on the same indictment, the senior counsel will be paid $350,000, up from $300,000, while junior counsel will be paid $250,000, up from $200,000.

For each month of trial subsequent to the first month, after 15 days senior counsel will be paid $250,000 and junior counsel $150,000, up $50,000, each month.

In addition to these fees, additional amounts — by way of reimbursement for exceptional expenses incurred in respect of the matter by duty counsel, as the minister may in writing approve upon the written application of that duty counsel — will also be paid.

Chuck informed the House that these new fees follow complaints from the lawyers, as well as the Legal Aid Council, which provides them.

He said the reason that an earlier offer was recalled and replaced by these new proposals was that soon after the matter was raised in the House, he had a meeting with the attorneys and they indicated their disappointment with how it was dealt with in the Legal Aid Regulations Number One and eventually withdrawn.

“In discussions with them I informed them that legal aid is basically not the normal fees that you pay private retainers and that they must also understand that legal aid is a contribution that attorneys make towards indigent clients or persons who can't afford a lawyer. But, to be fair, the attorneys did express a position that these complex matters, gang trials, could go beyond the normal legal aid,” he said.

He said that, in meeting with the attorneys he had emphasised to them that it is a contribution that they are making to assist indigent clients.

“But, to be fair, they indicated that many of them are single practitioners, and when they go beyond a month or two, at a certain point it becomes burdensome,” Chuck said.

He noted that the current case of 33 alleged gangsters being tried in the Supreme Court is likely to last for several months.

“I was moved to take the matter back to Cabinet and Cabinet was gracious to say we can do a little better. So, we have added $50,000 more to the monthly rate but, more importantly, we have detailed what constitutes a month, and we have removed the cap of six months because, if the matter goes on for nine months, then the attorneys would be working three months without any remuneration,” he said.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding welcomed the decision, noting that with anti-gang legislation already in place and being used, and the vast majority of murders being gang-related, a great deal of care and attention has to be taken in trying these matters.

“From that perspective, it does have our support because the legal aid system is a vital part of the justice system in ensuring that people get representation when they are before the court on criminal matters,” he added.

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte said that excluding any offence from legal aid now is a thorny issue.

She pointed out that legal aid can perhaps be answered easily on one perspective, that when the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedom was enacted, Section 15(V) made a special provision in relation to legal aid, “and so every person who is charged with a legal offence is said to be entitled to defend himself in person, or through legal representation of his own choosing”.

“More importantly, in this context, if he is not of sufficient means to pay for legal representation, he is to be given such assistance as is required in the interest of justice,” she added.