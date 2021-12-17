House approves resolution for 60-day extension of ZOSOs

THE House of Representatives has approved a 60-day extension of the zones of special operations (ZOSO).

The areas are Denham Town, west Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St James; and Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved resolutions for the extensions, which were moved by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

Dr Chang said the ZOSOs constitute the most comprehensive, inclusive, and impactful development programme in Jamaica's history.

He noted that through the ZOSO, the Government is ensuring that community transformation takes place on a secure foundation.

“I need to remind the public and the House members that because of the nature of the ZOSOs they requires a particular budget. The zones of special operations is a special piece of legislation designed to provide…safety in the community, as we develop the community,” Dr Chang said.

The zones have transitioned into different phases of the Clear-Hold-Build strategy. Mount Salem and Denham Town continue into the build phase. August Town and Greenwich Town are in the hold phase, and Norwood remains in the clear phase of the strategy.

“The imposition of the Norwood ZOSO has literally locked down the criminal activity in the area around it and that is the intention of these activities. Still at the level of the clear, but they would move into the next phase very soon,” Dr Chang said.

He noted that the community of Mount Salem is “getting to a point where we can be moving unto normal policing and security measures there”.

The Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act is a critical component of the suite of modern legislation geared towards creating a framework for sustainable development and community renewal.