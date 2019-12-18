House Democrats vote to impeach Trump

Democrats in the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Dec 18).

The House passed the first article of impeachment in a 230-197 vote that fell almost entirely along party lines. The first article accused Trump of abusing his power by pressing Ukraine’s president to launch investigations of his domestic political rivals while holding up $391 million in military aid and a White House meeting as leverage, according to the New York Daily News.

The second article — which charged Trump with obstruction of Congress over his blanket refusal to comply with the House impeachment enquiry into his Ukraine scheme — was also approved, it has been reported.

The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans are not likely to vote to convict and remove Trump from office when he’s put on trial in the upper chamber next year.

This means that Trump would remain in office to contest the 2020 presidential election, which he is expected to win.