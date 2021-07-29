House for needy family among plans for new MoBay Rotary president

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Thirty-three-year-old Amber-Gail Grandison was installed as the new president of the Rotary Club of Montego Bay, making her the youngest to ever serve in this capacity in the history of the organisation.

Grandison, who served as secretary to immediate past president, Nana Boakye-Agyemang, during the administration year of 2020-2021, was officially installed at a function held at Day-O Plantation in the parish, last Saturday.

“I became the first member of this club to have transitioned from Rotaract to Rotary, a task that was recommended to clubs from Rotary International. It was a momentous occasion for both me and the club. And today, I created a little more history by becoming the youngest president of the club,” said Grandison.

Eager and ready to serve, the new president said she is looking to expand the reach of the Rotary Club of Montego Bay by growing its membership to include more “like-minded individuals dedicated to service”, while continuing to impact the community.

“My goal for this year is growth internally and externally. Our club is like a mustard seed, though we are small in numbers, we achieve great tasks. Suffice to say, I would like to increase the membership of the club, bringing into the fold like-minded individuals dedicated to service. I would like to encourage all members to be active participants, [to] bring forward their individual ideas and solutions, which we will all support. I would also like to spread the name of Rotary near and far, share our good deeds, and let persons know what [the club] is about, and continue to make an impact in our community,” Grandison said.

“Currently, the club is best known for our water tank project, we have provided these water solutions to approximately 90 per cent of public schools in the parish of St James, and it is our goal to complete this mission. In my year, I aim to also provide water pumps to the schools who may already have water tanks but are unable to benefit due to logistics,” said the new president.

Grandison has also pledged to continue the club's scholarship programme, which targets needy children from five schools across the parish.

“We will continue to work with schools, maintaining our scholarship programme, and students from these schools [who are] deemed to have the potential to succeed but lack the resources will be provided with assistance to complete their studies. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we as a club have pivoted to also provide students with durable tablets to allow them access to learning through digital means,” she stated.

“Finally, my signature project for this year will be to build a house for a family in need, in partnership with the Food for the Poor. This project will require a major fund-raising activity for which I will need all your support,” said Grandison.

Immediate Past President Boakye-Agyemang said he has confidence in the new president's abilities and leadership qualities, after seeing her work as his secretary during his year as president.