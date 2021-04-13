House resumes

THE House of Representatives will have its first sitting, since the start of the new fiscal year 2021/22, today (April 13).

Today's meeting at Gordon House, Duke Street, Kingston, which starts at 2:00 pm, will be highlighted by a statement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness, which will include an update on the Government's efforts to control the current coronavirus pandemic, reigniting economic recovery, and the search for access to vaccines.

In March, the Government announced a schedule of tightened weekend and holiday curfew measures as part of the ongoing COVID-19 response. The Government had also extended most existing domestic and international travel restrictions, including a travel ban on people from the United Kingdom, through today, April 13.

The House will also be called on today to debate another 60-day extension in the life of the four current zones of special operations (ZOSOs), which are situated in: Mount Salem, St James; and Denham Town, Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew. They were last extended on February 9, 2021 as a response to the level of crime and violence in the country.