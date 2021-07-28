Housing options for foreign students

Dear Mr Brown,

Thank you for your assistance thus far. I am not sure when I will be going to Canada, but I want to ensure that I have a place secured before I depart. However, I was told that there is no room for me to live on campus. I am wondering if there are other housing options.

CM

Dear CM,

During the pandemic, international students have had several obstacles during the process of pursuing studies in Canada with regards to:

• applying for study permits (backlogs and an uptick in refusals globally);

• flights (availability and cost);

• lack of vaccines; and

• quarantine measures (arrangements and costs).

Complete study permit applications submitted for the Fall 2021 semester by May 15 would be processed by August 6. However, some applications may take longer because they are incomplete or complicated.

Universities and colleges will require students living in residence to be vaccinated against COVID-19 come September. Students who are unable to access a vaccine before move-in will have 14 days to get vaccinated on campus.

To be considered fully vaccinated students entering Canada will have to show they received either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or both shots or a combination of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines at least 14 days before entering the country.

Students will be offered transportation from the airport, daily health check-in calls, and other support.

However, students will have the option of online courses if they can't make it to Canada this semester.

Many Canadian universities are turning down residence applications by the hundreds this year. There is increased demand based on deferments from last year. Priority is given to students who deferred their offers last year because they applied when residence was still guaranteed for incoming students. As such, there are lotteries for first-year applicants.

Please note that it is possible to secure student accommodation off campus as well, including renting rooms. This option is different from a homestay as you would be responsible for preparing your own meals, etc. As such, in light of not being able to stay on campus, you still have these options.

