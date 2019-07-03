How do I get a job as a caregiver?
Jamaica To Canada
Dear Mr Brown:
Last week you explained the requirements about caregivers applying for permanent residency. I understand everything that you stated. But what I would really like to know is how to actually get a job as a caregiver in Canada.
– CEB
Dear CEB:
Thank you for your e-mail. Although I include article about work in Canada from time to time, I received hundreds of e-mails last week that posed a similar question so I selected your query to respond to this week.
In order to work in Canada as a caregiver, you would need an approved job offer for the position. An approved job offer refers to a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) which is based on an assessment of:
• The proposed wages and working conditions; and
• The availability of Canadians or permanent residents to do the work in question, the skills and knowledge transfer, and the job creation for the benefit of Canadians or permanent residents.
In other words, the LMIA states whether the issuance of a work permit to you, as a foreign worker, will have a neutral or positive effect on Canada's economy, that is offering a job to you does not take a job away from a Canadian.
The employer must show recruitment efforts and results for recruiting a caregiver locally in Canada, and explain how he or she would benefit from offering you the job.
Work permit
The requirements of the work permit include:
• A genuine offer to work as a caregiver from a Canadian employer;
• Approval of the LMIA; and
• Compliance with the requirements of the caregiver position in Canada, such as education, training, and experience.
In summary, the general rule is that if you have a genuine job offer, LMIA, qualifications for the job and you are admissible, then you may be able to obtain a work permit.
Paying for a job is illegal
Many applicants receive job offers through recruiters or online work placement websites. Although registration or legal fees may be appropriate, it is against Canadian law for an applicant to pay for a job. The costs pertaining to overseas recruitment are the onus of the employer.
You should always receive Canadian immigration advice from an authorised immigration representative. Under Canadian law, only authorised immigration representatives can charge a fee to assist someone to apply for visas, permits, permanent residence and/or citizenship. Accordingly, local employment agencies, (as well as travel agencies or education agents) in Jamaica must be authorised agents to provide any form of Canadian immigration advice.
Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including express entry, the study & work programme, visas or appeals, etc.
– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy