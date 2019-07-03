How do I get a job as a caregiver?

Dear Mr Brown:

Last week you explained the requirements about caregivers applying for permanent residency. I understand everything that you stated. But what I would really like to know is how to actually get a job as a caregiver in Canada.

– CEB

Dear CEB:

Thank you for your e-mail. Although I include article about work in Canada from time to time, I received hundreds of e-mails last week that posed a similar question so I selected your query to respond to this week.

In order to work in Canada as a caregiver, you would need an approved job offer for the position. An approved job offer refers to a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) which is based on an assessment of:

• The proposed wages and working conditions; and

• The availability of Canadians or permanent residents to do the work in question, the skills and knowledge transfer, and the job creation for the benefit of Canadians or permanent residents.

In other words, the LMIA states whether the issuance of a work permit to you, as a foreign worker, will have a neutral or positive effect on Canada's economy, that is offering a job to you does not take a job away from a Canadian.

The employer must show recruitment efforts and results for recruiting a caregiver locally in Canada, and explain how he or she would benefit from offering you the job.

Work permit

The requirements of the work permit include:

• A genuine offer to work as a caregiver from a Canadian employer;

• Approval of the LMIA; and

• Compliance with the requirements of the caregiver position in Canada, such as education, training, and experience.

In summary, the general rule is that if you have a genuine job offer, LMIA, qualifications for the job and you are admissible, then you may be able to obtain a work permit.

Paying for a job is illegal

Many applicants receive job offers through recruiters or online work placement websites. Although registration or legal fees may be appropriate, it is against Canadian law for an applicant to pay for a job. The costs pertaining to overseas recruitment are the onus of the employer.

You should always receive Canadian immigration advice from an authorised immigration representative. Under Canadian law, only authorised immigration representatives can charge a fee to assist someone to apply for visas, permits, permanent residence and/or citizenship. Accordingly, local employment agencies, (as well as travel agencies or education agents) in Jamaica must be authorised agents to provide any form of Canadian immigration advice.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including express entry, the study & work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to