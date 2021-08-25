How do I know if my visa was revoked?

Q. I arrived at the airport to travel to the United States, but the airline informed me that I am unable to board my flight due to issues with my US visa. What does this mean?

A: If an airline refuses to board you due to a problem with your visa, you should e-mail KingstonFPU@state.gov for guidance. Sometimes, the visa has been invalidated and it is necessary to re-apply. If you are in a different country than the one in which the visa was issued, you should contact the nearest US embassy for guidance. A couple of the common issues with visas that may preclude boarding a flight are detailed below:

Immigrant Visa: The immigrant visa may have expired prior to travel. Please check your immigrant visa for the expiration date. We kindly remind applicants of the need to travel with ample time prior to the visa's expiration date. In the event of visa expiration, the visa holder should contact KingstonIV@state.gov, and the Immigrant Visa Unit will send instructions on how to proceed.

Non-Immigrant Visa: If the visa has not expired, it may be invalid for travel. In the event an airline refuses to grant boarding due to a visa issue, the passenger should contact the US embassy that issued the visa. If you are in a different country than the one in which the visa was issued, you should contact the nearest US embassy for guidance.

Q. How would I know whether or not my visa was revoked?

A: US Embassy Kingston informs individuals of the revocation of their visas via e-mail and provides instructions on how to proceed. The e-mail is from KingstonFPU@state.gov and is sent to the address from the visa holder's DS-160 visa application. In the absence of an e-mail address and or if the e-mail notification is returned as undeliverable, the embassy will send a physical letter to the address listed in the DS-160 application. It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure all e-mail and home address information is up-to-date. The notification will not provide details of the revocation. Visa revocation may also extend to direct family members.

NOTE: A visa revocation notification from KingstonFPU@state.gov or KingstonNIV@state.gov is not an error, hoax or scam. Please regularly check your “Junk Mail” folder for mail of consequence.

Q. How often are visas revoked and why?

A: Visa revocations can occur when additional information emerges requiring reassessment of visa issuance. Criminal activity, immigration violations, or dramatic changes in personal circumstances could potentially lead to visa revocation.

Q. If my visa was revoked, what do I do?

A: To obtain a new visa, you will need to submit a new visa application and have an interview with a the consular officer to establish eligibility for a visa.

For all other inquiries about the non-immigrant visa application process, please visit https://usvisa-info.com. You may also contact the call centre from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Mondays through Fridays at (876) 656-8535, (876) 630-2040, or (703) 988-7005 if you are calling from the United States.

