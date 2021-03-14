How is heart failure treated?

A s with most forms of cardiac disease there are several modalities of treatment which can include lifestyle measures, medication, invasive and surgical procedures.

We have previously discussed the fact that heart failure can be divided into two types: Systolic heart failure in which the left ventricle (the main pumping chamber of the heart is weak) and diastolic heart failure in which the heart pumps normally. For the most part, we have far more data in how to treat and prolong the lives of patients with systolic heart failure. Therefore, it is important in any patient diagnosed with heart failure to have a measure of the pumping function of the heart so that appropriate treatment can be rendered in the case of systolic heart failure and that inappropriate and costly medication and procedures are not offered to those who would not gain clinical benefit.

Lifestyle Measures

Lifestyle measures are useful in both systolic and diastolic heart failure and should be prescribed to all patients in as far as they can be tolerated. Lifestyles include salt and water restriction, regular aerobic exercise, avoiding alcohol, cardiotoxic drugs, such as cocaine, and not smoking. Salt restriction is an important aspect of management of the patient with heart failure. The hormonal changes associated with heart failure result in the kidneys acting to increase the amount of salt and water in the body. This results in symptoms of swelling and shortness of breath. Salt in the diet causes the amount of fluid in the body to increase with the amount of salt ingested, so patients in heart failure need to be on a low salt diet.

We ask patients to limit fast foods: fried chicken, burgers, pizza, patties, etc; foods that are obviously salty: salt fish, corned pork, corned beef, etc; and when choosing canned goods select low salt varieties. Salt restriction is sufficient for most patients with heart failure so that we do not often have to restrict fluid severely. Our advice in terms of fluid intake for most patients is to drink only when thirsty the oft quoted “eight glasses of water a day”.

We encourage patients with a diagnosis of heart failure to undergo regular aerobic exercise. The exercise prescription is going to be different depending on the severity of heart failure symptoms for any given patient. The benefits include improved symptoms, better ability to function in day-to-day life, a lower risk of dying, and a lower risk of hospitalisation. Patients with heart failure should avoid alcohol and other drugs of abuse which can damage the heart, including cocaine and amphetamines. In patients who have pre-existing heart muscle damage, we have not been able to find a “safe amount of alcohol” to consume.

Medical treatment of systolic heart failure

Over the past four decades, research has yielded many modalities that improve symptoms, prevent hospitalisation, and reduce the risk of dying in patients with systolic heart failure. Medications used for systolic heart failure can be divided into those which improve symptoms and those which reduce the chance of dying. Diuretics “water tablets” are well known to many of our patients as they cause an increase in urine flow and take salt and water out of the body. These medications work well in alleviating symptoms by preventing fluid retention and lower the risk of hospitalisation. They do not, however, change the risk of dying. Medications that can improve heart function, lower the risk of hospitalisation, improve symptoms, and reduce the risk of dying include beta blockers, for example metoprolol; Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, such as Lisinopril; angiotensin receptor blockers, for example Losartan; aldosterone antagonists, including spironolactone; angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI), for example Vymada; and sodium glucose transport inhibitors, such as Dapagliflozin. These medications are most times added in a step-wise fashion with increasing doses over time.

A common complaint that we see in our patients is the number of medications they often must take. However, it is important to realise that these medications significantly improve a patient's chance of healthy survival over time.

Device therapy in systolic heart failure



Device therapy has become an important weapon in the fight against systolic heart failure. These devices are usually implanted in the upper chest in a minor surgical procedure. The two main devices are defibrillators and cardiac resynchronisation devices. A defibrillator can be thought of as a device that is implanted in the chest with wires running to the heart. It monitors the heart rhythm and, if any dangerous rhythms are detected, sends an electric shock to restart the heart and terminate the abnormal rhythm. Given that half of the deaths from heart failure result from abnormal cardiac rhythm, this device has been shown to decrease the risk of dying in certain groups of patients with weak heart muscle.

The second group of devices address the issue of coordination of heart muscle contraction. Patients with systolic heart failure often have problems with poor coordination of heart contraction. Cardiac resynchronisation devices are special pacemakers with leads that go to the left side of the heart to permit a more normal contraction sequence. This allows improvement in patient symptoms and reduction in the risk of hospitalisation. These two functions can many times be combined in one device.

Treatment of diastolic heart failure

In contrast to systolic heart failure, decades of research have not yielded measures that have been shown to reduce the chance of dying or improving heart function. Given this, diastolic heart failure is treated with medications to reduce salt and water accumulation (principally water tablets) and lifestyle measures. Patients can most times be made to feel better, but we cannot impact survival over time as well as we can for systolic heart failure.

Surgical treatment of heart failure

There are cases in which heart surgery is the most appropriate treatment for either systolic or diastolic heart failure. These would include patients with coronary artery disease who need bypass surgery, and patients with heart valve disease who need valve repair or replacement. In very select circumstances patients with end-stage heart failure can benefit from heart transplantation, where the pumping chambers of the heart are removed and replaced with the pumping chambers from a donor.

Another modality for selected patients with end-stage heart disease is the implantation of a left ventricular assist device, which is essentially a mechanical pump which takes over the function of the heart. Cardiac transplantation and left ventricular assist device therapy are currently not available in our island nation.

Patient education

Patient education is considered an important part of the treatment of heart failure. Ideally the patient should be taught about the disease process and management over time. They should understand issues of lifestyle measures and be aware of the symptoms that potentially lead to hospitalisation so that they can be diagnosed and treated early. An important part of patient education is looking for evidence of weight gain which suggests that the body is accumulating salt and water. Often, we will have our patients weight themselves daily and record their weights.

We hope that we have increased your knowledge about this common cardiac condition and given you some tools to understand and improve your health.

Dr Ernest Madu, MD, FACC, and Dr Paul Edwards, MD, FACC are Consultant Cardiologists at Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) and HIC Heart Hospital.

Dr Madu is a main TED Speaker whose TED talk has been translated into 19 languages, seen, and shared by more than 500,000 viewers. He has received the Distinguished Cardiologist Award, the highest award from the American College of Cardiology and has been named among the 100 most influential people in health care and among the 30 most influential in Public Health. Dr Madu is also a recipient of the Global Health Champion Award from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr Madu was past CEO of HIC and is currently the Chairman of IHS Holdings Ltd, an asset management company with interests in USA, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Correspondence to info@ caribbeanheart.com or call 876-906-2107