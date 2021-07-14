How to apply for fiancé visas

Q: I just got engaged to an American who wants me to come to the United States so we can get married! I understand I need a K-1 visa. What exactly does that mean?

A: Congratulations on your engagement! You and your fiancé(e) now become part of the K-1 visa process. It is critical that both you and your fiancé understand and follow the process so that you will not be delayed getting to the United States and starting your lives together.

The fiancé(e) K-1 non-immigrant visa is for the foreign national fiancé(e) of a United States (US) citizen. The K-1 visa permits the fiancé(e) to travel to the United States and marry his or her US citizen sponsor within 90 days of arrival. In general, the fiancée and US citizen sponsor must have met in person within the past two years. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may grant an exception to this requirement if extreme hardship prevents the couple from meeting or if there are cultural reasons that prevent the couple from meeting before marriage.

Q: How do we apply for a K-1 visa?

A: There are four steps that need to be taken in order to apply for a K-1 fiancé(e) visa.

1. File the petition

The US citizen sponsor must file Form I-129F, Petition for Alien Fiancé(e), with USCIS. Further information is available on the USCIS website under Fiancé(e) Visas (h ttps://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/immigrate/family-immigration/nonimmigrant-visa-for-a-fiance-k-1.html).

After USCIS approves the petition, it is sent to the National Visa Center (NVC). The NVC will provide a case number and send the petition to the US Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica.

2. Apply for a K-1 visa

The NVC will inform the American sponsor, in writing, when it sends your case to the embassy. The sponsor should instruct the fiancé(e) to take the below-listed actions to apply for a K-1 visa and prepare for the interview.

Eligible children of K-1 visa applicants may apply for K-2 visas. Separate applications and fee payments must be submitted for each K-2 visa applicant.

3. Complete the DS-160

The DS-160 Form is available online at https://ceac.state.gov/genniv/. The system will automatically generate a confirmation number after the DS-160 form is submitted.

4. Register online, pay the fee, and schedule your interview

Go to https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-jm/iv, click “Register”, and follow the on-screen instructions. After the US$265.00 fee is paid online, you and your fiancé will be able to schedule your interview appointment. Carefully review the instructions on scheduling the appointment and completing your medical exam.

If you do not see open appointments, check back frequently, as appointment availability is routinely adjusted.

If you need help registering, please call (876)656-8535 or (876)630-2040 from Jamaica or (703)988-7005 from the US. The call centre is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 to 17:00 local time.

Q: We finally scheduled an interview. What do I need to bring with me?

A: While your petition already contains extensive documentation, we require you to bring several additional items to your interview. Failure to provide that information will delay the processing of your case. For required documents, please bring the original as well as one (1) clear copy. Here are some of the items you will need to prepare and bring to your interview:

• Birth and marriage certificates and other civil documents: These include items such as marriage and death certificates, name change deed poll documents, and all divorce decrees for you and your American fiancé(e). All Jamaican documents must be originals. We do not need to see the hardcopy originals for documents issued in the US.

• Certificate of No Impediment to Marriage: Applicants for a K-1 visa must present an original Certificate of No Impediment to Marriage issued by the Registrar General's Department (RGD) within the last year. This document declares you are legally free to marry.

• Passport and passport photos: Please bring an unexpired passport that is valid for at least six months beyond your intended date of entry to the United states, and two colour passport-size photographs taken in the last six months.

• Police certificates: These are required for all applicants aged 16 years and older, and are required from every country in which the applicant has lived.

• Medical exam: All immigrant visa applicants, regardless of age, require a medical examination by an approved panel physician prior to the issuance of the visa. It is your responsibility to schedule a medical exam once you have scheduled your visa appointment. We strongly urge you to make your medical exam appointment immediately after you register for your interview, so the results of the exam are available at the time of interview.

• Affidavits of support (I-134): Please make sure your financial documents are complete. If they were not submitted prior to your appointment, you should bring them with you to the interview. This includes your petitioner's recent financial documents (IRS 1040 tax returns and W-2's and/or their tax return transcripts). Joint sponsors also need to provide proof of legal status in the US, such as a copy of a naturalisation certificate, US birth certificate, or Permanent Resident card.

• Other supporting documents: Please bring any photographic evidence that would help you demonstrate to the consular officer the authenticity of your relationship with the petitioner, such as life events showing your travel, mutual experiences, or time spent with family or friends while together. You cannot bring your phone into the embassy, so please print any photos beforehand and bring them to your appointment. Other proof of relationship evidence includes letters and e-mails, money transfer receipts, and chat records. Chat records can be downloaded from various software applications.

Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.