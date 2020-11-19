How??? Vatican wants to know how Pope’s account ‘liked’ photo of skimpily-clad model

The Vatican is demanding an explanation from Instagram as to how the official account of Pope Francis liked a photo of a very skimpily-clan Brazilian model.

The photo of model Natalia Garibotto was liked by the Pope’s verified account on November 13, before being unliked the next day. This is according to the Catholic News Agency (CNA).

While the Vatican was furious about this happening, Garibotto and her management agency made the most of the apparent endorsement.

“At least I’m going to heaven,” Garibotto joked.

COY Co, her management company, reposted the image on its own Instagram account last Friday, saying the company had “received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING.”

However, the Vatican press office is not amused, and according to the Guardian, an investigation is under way to determine how the photo was liked.

The office was quick to point out that the Pope does manage his own social media.

“He does, for example, approve the tweets – but not the likes – and on very rare occasions he has said he would like to tweet something because of a developing situation or emergency. So he would have nothing to do with this – it’s the communications department, and how this happens … who knows.”