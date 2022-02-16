How will the Emergencies Act impact travel to Canada?

Dear Mr Brown,

I think the use of the Emergencies Act in Canada is uncalled for. It tramples on the rights of Canadians and those in Canada to protest the vaccine mandate. I think it is draconian. I want to know if this will affect travel to Canada, as I am supposed to travel to Ontario next week.

-EP

Dear EP:

I can briefly describe the nature of the matter, as well as the reason that I disagree with your position. It was certainly an unprecedented move by the federal Government of Canada to invoke the Emergencies Act Canada on February 14, 2022. The purpose of invoking the Act was to end the anti-government “Freedom Convoy” protests pertaining to pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Court order

The protests started on January 28, 2022 by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate/quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers. Hundreds of demonstrators continue their occupation in Ottawa, the capital city of Canada.

The protests have also blockaded border crossing across Canada including Coutts, Alberta and Windsor, Ontario. The shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan highlighted the potential economic impact protesters have on a crossing that carries hundreds of millions of dollars in goods a day. Within days of it being blocked, automobile plants in Ontario were slowing operations or announcing temporary closings. The Ambassador Bridge reopened, after six days, on February 13, 2022, two days after a court injunction against the protest came into effect. There were 12 arrests.

Position of the Government

The Act was invoked to keep Canadians safe, protect jobs and restore confidence in institutions.

The Ottawa police have stated that:

• They are outnumbered by crowds protesting vaccine mandates in the capital.

• Despite a provincial state of emergency, protesters ignored the threat of arrest and jail time.

• The protestors are occupying streets, harassing people, and breaking the law, in may instances.

The position of the Government is that the protests and blockades:

• Are no longer lawful demonstrations.

• Constitute illegal occupation.

• Undermine law enforcement's ability to effectively enforce the law.

The federal Government is also targeting financial support for illegal activity associated with the convoy protest. The crowdfunding platforms and payment service providers are deemed not to be fully captured under the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act. Convoy organisers have raised millions of dollars through websites such as: GoFundMe and GiveSendGo. Canadian financial institutions can now temporarily cease providing financial services, if the institution suspects an account is being used to further the illegal blockades and occupations.

The Emergencies Act

The Act was passed by the Parliament of Canada in 1988 to authorise the Government to take extraordinary temporary measures to deal with emergencies.

There are four types of emergencies listed under the Act:

1) A public welfare emergency;

2) A public order emergency;

3) An international emergency; and

4) A war emergency.

This law outlines four possible scenarios, namely:

1)Espionage or sabotage.

2) Foreign-influenced activities.

3) Threats or use of acts of serious violence for political, religious or ideological objectives.

4) Covert, unlawful acts intended to undermine or overthrow the constitutionally established government.

In this instance, the government is enacting a public order emergency, which is described as “an emergency that arises from threats to the security of Canada and that is so serious as to be a national emergency”.

A national emergency is a temporary “urgent and critical situation” that “seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it”.

A public-order emergency, in particular, allows the federal cabinet to invoke five types of orders — on reasonable grounds:

1)The ability to regulate or prohibit public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace, travel, or the use of property;

2) The ability to designate and secure protected places;

3)The ability to assume the control, restoration and maintenance of public utilities and services;

4. The ability to authorise or direct the provision of essential services or the provision of reasonable compensation; and

5. The ability to impose on summary conviction a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment not exceeding six years; or on indictment a fine not exceeding $5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years.Due process

Once an emergency is declared by Cabinet, it is of immediate effect. However, the Canadian Parliament has to approve the use of the act within seven days of the Government invoking the emergency measures. The declared emergency would be revoked if either the House of Commons or the Senate votes against the motion. Moreover, any temporary laws made under the Act can be challenged in court and are subject to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms of Canada's Constitution.

In response to your query, I can state that the measures would be geographically targeted and reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address. As such, I assume that the declaration of the Act will affect your travels (although I do not know your intended location or purpose of travel). The Government is not using the Act to call the military, suspend fundamental rights or overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including freedom of speech or freedom of peaceful assembly.

