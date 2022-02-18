Huawei adamant 5G will help build sustainable world

Technology giant Huawei has expressed confidence that the introduction of fifth generation (5G) technology can help industries implement new processes as an integral part of an energy efficiency programme by supporting the most efficient and flexible allocation of resources.

More than 30 per cent of wireless carriers have made public commitments that align with the Paris Agreement's effort to curb further damage to the climate.

Additionally, 83 per cent of network professionals rate energy efficiency as “extremely important” or “very important” in their network transformation strategy.

The 5G era is expected to be the foundation of a new society with interconnected and intelligent devices, supporting the concept of Industry 4.0 and futuristic smart cities, with the increased use of Internet-connected devices, higher demand for services and ultra-high-speed and low-latency connectivity.

According to Huawei, the 5G network provides users with high-speed data transmission at a lower cost than previous networks to support these demands.

Huawei says it has analysed the impact of 5G on energy efficiency in three industries that require energy efficiency transformation most urgently — energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. All of these currently have high greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

With virtualisation, edge computing, AI-enabled analytics and cloud, 5G can help industries implement new processes as an integral part of an energy efficiency programme by supporting the most efficient and flexible allocation of resources.

Green 5G is a key technology that can help to achieve the vision of building a sustainable world, and Huawei argues that it will be critical to develop the telecommunications sector in an environmentally friendly way, contribute to a low carbon society, and fight against global climate change.

It is also expected that 5G will be harnessed in several useful ways, from energy conservation to smart grids and much more. Smart cities are also expected to move and grow faster with 5G helping them manage energy grids and traffic flows.