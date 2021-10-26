Huawei launches it’s 5th annual Seeds for the Future Programme

Tech Giants, Huawei, kicked off its annual Seeds for the Future programme with a ceremony on Friday (October 22).

The programme is an educational and cultural exchange which has benefitted many Jamaican students over the years.

The top student of last year’s programme, Jheanel Brown from the University of the West Indies Jamaica, was invited to congratulate this year’s participants and share her experience.

Brown noted that this programme was something to look forward to.

“I would like to wish heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 cohort.” Brown said.

“You are blessed beyond measure and, of course, this Huawei seeds for the future 2021 is going to be spectacular even though it is virtual. I can speak from first-hand experience when I say I had a blast last year. It was one thing to have interacted with both UTECH and UWI students. But there’s so many more perks to having participated”,” she added.

Principals from participating schools, including Professor Dale Webber, Principal of The University of the West Indies along with Professor Colin Gyles, Acting Principal of The University of Technology Jamaica, used the occasion to express their gratitude and thanks to Huawei for allowing their students to be involved in the programme.

“The Huawei Seeds for the Future study programme has been an excellent avenue for building ICT skills” Professor Webber said.

“We are grateful to Huawei for their ongoing support and look forward with great anticipation to what greatness we can achieve in this country and this region, ” he added.

While Professor Collin Gyles stressed the importance of the programme in improving the lives of youths and urged them to make the best of the opportunity.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams also spoke at the event, where she lauded the tech company for its project which is helping to bridge the digital divide.

“The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is committed to ensuring that none of our students is left behind as we seek to bridge the education divide that exists in our society and prepare our people to be flexible and adaptive to the new world” Williams said.

“It is within this context that we welcome and applaud Huawei Technologies for this project. It is perfectly in line with our efforts to deepen our students’ exposure to ICT and its great possibilities,” the Minister added.

Other speakers at the event included: Huawei’s VP of Public Affairs and Communication for Central America and the Caribbean, Allen Chen, followed by Chinese ambassadors for Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Huawei’s Seeds for the Future has trained more than 9,000 students in more than 130 countries worldwide in the ICT sector, reaffirming its mission to provide educational opportunities for young people in the region.

Last year, Jamaica had a total of twelve participants; however, this year there will be a total of twenty nine students from both the University of the West Indies and The University of Technology.