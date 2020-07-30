Huawei overtakes Samsung to become world’s biggest smartphone maker

Move over Samsung, hello Huawei.

The Chinese technology company has become the world’s biggest smartphone selling, taking the top spot from Samsung.

Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter of 2020, trumping Samsung’s 53.7 million, according to data from research firm Canalys.

The period running from April to June this year marks the first quarter in nine years that a company other than South Korean giant Samsung or US iPhone marker Apple has led the market.

And all of this happened while Huawei was excluded from the UK’s 5G roll out and banned from trading with US companies.

However, we should not that the global pandemic has stunted Samsung’s sales in some of its key markets.