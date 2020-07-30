Huawei overtakes Samsung to become world’s biggest smartphone maker

Huawei overtakes Samsung to become world’s biggest smartphone makerThursday, July 30, 2020
|
Move over Samsung, hello Huawei.
The Chinese technology company has become the world’s biggest smartphone selling, taking the top spot from Samsung.
Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter of 2020, trumping Samsung’s 53.7 million, according to data from research firm Canalys.
The period running from April to June this year marks the first quarter in nine years that a company other than South Korean giant Samsung or US iPhone marker Apple has led the market.
And all of this happened while Huawei was excluded from the UK’s 5G roll out and banned from trading with US companies.
However, we should not that the global pandemic has stunted Samsung’s sales in some of its key markets.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy