Hue Menzies resigns as Reggae Girlz head coach

Reggae Girlz head coach Hue Menzies has stepped away from the post reportedly due to ongoing disputes with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

Menzies, who has coached the Reggae Girlz into making their historic first appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, reportedly made the decision on Tuesday (Dec 3).

The dispute involves unpaid wages and the matter of reimbursements by the JFF. It is alleged that the governing body owes the former coach thousands of US dollars from the use of his personal credit card to cover teams expenses.

Menzies in statements released to the media said, “I have made my decision, I am not coaching the team anymore. It is unfortunate because we put so much time and created so much history. It’s not just a football job, it’s more than football so obviously, I am very disappointed in how the federation communicated, well the lack of communication from the federation.”

