Huge gator spotted on golf course sends ‘Florida’ trending

Huge gator spotted on golf course sends ‘Florida’ trendingThursday, November 12, 2020
|
Florida began trending on Twitter early Thursday (November 12) after a large alligator was spotted casually strolling across a golf course in Napes.
Local media reported that the gator was spotted a day earlier by someone at the Valencia Golf & Country Club, who captured the reptile walking towards a body of water, in a 15 second-long video.
Many social media users expressed alarm at the sheer size of the reptile, noting that it more resembled what they imagined dinosaurs would be like than a gator.
Others noted that clearly Foridians were “special people”, referring to the man who calmly shot the video in an instance where most people would have panicked and run.
“Florida really is Jurassic park,” said one Twitter user.
“I’m never playing golf in Florida,” added another.
However, there were those who noted that such sightings were the norm in the state known for its subtropical climate.
“That’s just a harmless Florida swamp cat,” said one Twitter user.
Over a million alligators are estimated to live in Florida, with South Florida being home to both alligators and crocodiles.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy