Huh? With 14 million global COVID-19 cases, Iran says it’s had 25 million

Iran says it could have as many as 25 million cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), despite there being 14 million cases reported worldwide.

The claim was made by President Hassan Rouhani today, July 18, and has many scratching their heads given official global total stands at 14.1 million, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.

Even though officials around the world agree that the global tally, and individual nation’s figures, is likely higher due to lack of testing and under-reporting among other reasons, Iran’s operating total is 271,606 cases.

Rouhani said a study by the Health Ministry came up with the starkly higher figure but did not share how those estimates were determined. The president added that a further 30 to 35 million people could become infected in the Middle Eastern country that has approximately 81 million people.

Cases around the world continue to soar, particularly in the Americas where the United States, Brazil and Peru continue to show record increases.

The US has the most reported cases and deaths with roughly 3.7 million and 139,302 respectively, followed by Brazil with two million and 77,851 million respectively. One other nation, India, has reported more than one million virus cases since the outbreak, which has claimed almost 600,000 lives, began nearly seven moths ago.