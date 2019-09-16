Humble Lion, Cavalier battle to 1-1 RSPL draw

Humble Lion, Cavalier battle to 1-1 RSPL drawMonday, September 16, 2019
|
Cavalier and Humble Lion battled to a
1-1 draw in their Red Stripe Premier League match at Stadium East on Sunday.
Rohan Richards continued his goal-a-match feat when he netted in the 45th minute before Alex Marshall converted from the penalty spot in the 84th minute to equalise for Cavalier.
The match had two distinct halves with Humble Lion controlling the action for most of the first stanza before Cavalier took over in the second.
Richards, who scored in Humble Lion’s 3-1 opening victory over Arnett Gardens and again in their 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant Football Academy, capitalised on a poor clearance to open the scoring.
Cavalier equalised when Kyle Ming was brought down inside the area by Shamar Rhoden and Marshall converted from the spot.
See highlights from the match between Cavalier and Humble Lion in the gallery below.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy