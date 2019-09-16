Humble Lion, Cavalier battle to 1-1 RSPL draw

Cavalier and Humble Lion battled to a

1-1 draw in their Red Stripe Premier League match at Stadium East on Sunday.

Rohan Richards continued his goal-a-match feat when he netted in the 45th minute before Alex Marshall converted from the penalty spot in the 84th minute to equalise for Cavalier.

The match had two distinct halves with Humble Lion controlling the action for most of the first stanza before Cavalier took over in the second.

Richards, who scored in Humble Lion’s 3-1 opening victory over Arnett Gardens and again in their 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant Football Academy, capitalised on a poor clearance to open the scoring.

Cavalier equalised when Kyle Ming was brought down inside the area by Shamar Rhoden and Marshall converted from the spot.

