Hundreds of thousands of migratory birds found dead in New Mexico

Hundreds of thousands of migratory birds have been found dead in different parts of New Mexico and biologists are trying to find out why.

On August 20 a large number of dead birds were discovered at the US Army White Sands Missile Range and White Sands National Monument.

Further alarm was caused when it turned out that this was not an isolated incident, but hundreds more dead birds were found in regions across the state; including Doña Ana County, Jemez Pueblo, Roswell and Socorro. The dead species included; warblers, bluebirds, sparrows, blackbirds, the western wood pewee, and flycatchers.

Dead birds were also being found in Colorado, Texas, and Mexico.

“It’s just terrible,” Martha Desmond, a professor at New Mexico State University told CNN. “The number is in the six figures. Just by looking at the scope of what we’re seeing, we know this is a very large event, hundreds of thousands and maybe even millions of dead birds, and we’re looking at the higher end of that.”

Biologists believe the wildfires in California may be one of the factors contributing to the birds’ death.