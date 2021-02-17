Hundreds of T&T healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine today

Trinidad and Tobago will vaccinate

hundreds of healthcare workers against COVID-19 on Ash Wednesday.

The workers are set to receive their first of the two-dose jab today following the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) made the announcement noting that it will administer the first batch to frontline staff at the Couva Multi-Training Hospital Facility.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will be present at the hospital facility for the administration of the first vaccines, which will be attended by members of the media, as the country seeks to bolster support for the AstraZeneca vaccine and combat vaccine hesitancy.

According to the health authority, the immunisation drive will continue throughout the week to include healthcare and frontline workers at COVID-19 facilities at the Arima Hospital, Caura Hospital, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and other smaller facilities across the region.

The country will also receive 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX facility by the end of March.