Hundreds possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Toronto strip club

Hundreds possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Toronto strip clubFriday, August 14, 2020
|
Up to 550 people may have been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) at a strip club in Toronto, Canada last week.
An employee at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus, prompting public health officials to issue a warning for those present on August 4, 5, 7 and 9 to self-quarantine for 14 days.
It was the first such notice given since the city allowed nightclubs and restaurants to reopen on July 31.
Officials are contacting individuals who provided their information to the club upon entry to urge them, and those who had been in close contact with them, to self-isolate and get tested.
Establishments are required to keep a customer log during the pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy