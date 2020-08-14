Hundreds possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Toronto strip club

Up to 550 people may have been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) at a strip club in Toronto, Canada last week.

An employee at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus, prompting public health officials to issue a warning for those present on August 4, 5, 7 and 9 to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It was the first such notice given since the city allowed nightclubs and restaurants to reopen on July 31.

Officials are contacting individuals who provided their information to the club upon entry to urge them, and those who had been in close contact with them, to self-isolate and get tested.

Establishments are required to keep a customer log during the pandemic.