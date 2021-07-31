Hundreds turnout for gay pride parade in Cayman

Over 600 residents turned out for Cayman’s first gay pride parade on Saturday (July 31).

The parade which was only open to vaccinated residents saw participants taking to the streets of West Bay.

While the unvaccinated among others stood on the sidewalks cheering on the parade participants, waving flags and shouting words of encouragement.

While public displays of affection were not permitted, the LGBTQ community who turned out in droves respectfully adhere to the rules for what many believed was a sign of greater things to come.

In attendance at the event was Cayman’s Premier Wayne Panton who addressed the post-parade crowd, sharing that it was his belief that everyone on the island deserved “the right within the law” to be who they were born to be.

“I’m so pleased that we have the government on our side, as well as the governor and… the opposition. That sends a strong message that we are here and we need to be accepted,” said Panton

“It shouldn’t matter to anyone what your sexuality is … you should be identified as a human being and not for your sexuality,” he added.