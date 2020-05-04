Hunt for coronavirus vaccine heats up worldwide

About 100 research groups worldwide are pursuing vaccines in a race against the coronavirus. Nearly a dozen vaccines are in early stages of human trials or poised to star. But there is no way to predict which, if any of these vaccines will work safely.

But volunteers across the world are volunteering to be injected with these vaccines.

As Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top expert, put it: “You need more shots on goal for a chance at getting a safe and effective vaccine.”

The next will be finding out if these vaccines work in the the real world by testing large groups of people in areas where the virus is circulating . But this might get a little tricky when study participants may be in places where the virus is fading or they are told to stay home. And then there’s the issye of finding a way to quickly distribute lots of doses of any successful candidates.