Hunt on for cop killer in Gregory Park

Hunt on for cop killer in Gregory ParkMonday, September 20, 2021
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
Police personnel based at the Hunt's Bay station in St Andrew were in mourning following the shooting death of one of their colleagues, Sergeants Averel McCollin.
He was gunned down around 1:25 am Sunday on Cottage Drive in Gregory Park, St Catherine.
According to head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, McCollin was among a group playing a game of dominoes in the back of a yard when the incident occurred.
Jamaica Observer sources say around five to six armed men entered the yard and opened fire at the sergeant and the other individuals around the dominoes table.
McCollin was hit and died while undergoing surgery at Spanish Town Hospital.
“What we gather was that he was at the back of a yard playing dominoes when a group of men came in and opened fire. We don't know yet [if he had been the target],” Lindsay told the Observer yesterday.
McCollin was reported to be 57 years old and had served the police force for more than 30 years.
One of his colleagues at Hunt's Bay, who requested anonymity, described him as “a very kind and nice person”.
The cop added: “The Hunt's Bay family is in mourning because this is someone who would have given a lot of service. For him to be killed like that is very hard. He was a sub-officer and was responsible for giving guidance to the young police, so he was a great asset to us. To lose him in such a tragic situation is really hard.”
The police have reported that they are following several leads as they search for his killers.
