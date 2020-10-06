Hurricane Delta could reach Category 4 tomorrow

BUZZ fam, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is showing no signs of slowing down.

Tropical Storm Delta has officially become a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane as it moves towards northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico on Wednesday.

According to the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta currently has winds of 120 mph as it passes through the Yucatan Channel, west of Havana, Cuba. On Wednesday it is forecast to maintain winds of around 120 mph as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Cuba and the eastern Yucatan, including the city of CancÃºn, are under hurricane warnings as the storm threatens to make landfall, according to CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.

Further predictions are that wind shear will develop on top of the system and should act to subdue the intensity of the storm, weakening, it before it hits the US coast on Friday.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall somewhere in an area stretching from the Louisiana coast eastward to Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida.

Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, the most on the record. It formed south of Jamaica on Monday (October 5). When it makes landfall, it will become the 10th tropical cyclone to make landfall along the US coast this season.