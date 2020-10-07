Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, heading to the US

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, heading to the USWednesday, October 07, 2020
|
After giving
Jamaica lots of rain days ago, Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Mexico as a
category 2 storm.
According to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami, Delta made landfall at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday with sustained winds of 110mph.
There have been no reports of deaths or injuries, but the storm knocked down trees and disrupted power along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
In addition, about 39,000 people had to be evacuated in Quintana Roo and Yucatan, and 2,700 people went to storm shelters.
Some flooding was also reported in Cozumel and Playa del Carmen.
After making landfall on Wednesday morning, Delta, which formed as a tropical storm to the south of Jamaica on Sunday, will enter the Gulf of Mexico where it is expected to become gain strength and become a much larger system.
And as Delta heads to the United States, a hurricane watch has been issued for sections of Texas and Louisiana that should be impacted by the hurricane by Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy