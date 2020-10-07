Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, heading to the US

After giving

Jamaica lots of rain days ago, Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Mexico as a

category 2 storm.

According to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami, Delta made landfall at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday with sustained winds of 110mph.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries, but the storm knocked down trees and disrupted power along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

In addition, about 39,000 people had to be evacuated in Quintana Roo and Yucatan, and 2,700 people went to storm shelters.

Some flooding was also reported in Cozumel and Playa del Carmen.

After making landfall on Wednesday morning, Delta, which formed as a tropical storm to the south of Jamaica on Sunday, will enter the Gulf of Mexico where it is expected to become gain strength and become a much larger system.

And as Delta heads to the United States, a hurricane watch has been issued for sections of Texas and Louisiana that should be impacted by the hurricane by Friday.