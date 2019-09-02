Hurricane Dorian: Death toll in The Bahamas expected to climb

One person has been confirmed killed by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed the death of the child, as he gave an update of the damage caused by the Category 5 hurricane.

The death toll is expected to climb as there has been unofficial reports of bodies floating in flooded areas.

Minnis described the damage in the Abaco Islands, as unprecedented. Abaco received the full brunt of Dorian as it came ashore Sunday.

Dorian stalked across The Bahamas Monday as surging seawaters and ferocious winds sowed chaos in low-lying island communities, and triggering mass evacuations on the US east coast.

“Our focus right now is rescue, recovery and prayer,” Minnis said on Twitter.

AFP news agency quoted Foreign Minister Darren Henfield as saying: “We have reports of casualties, we have reports of bodies being seen. We cannot confirm those reports until we go out and look for ourselves.” Henfield represents North Abaco in the Bahamian parliament.