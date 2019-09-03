Hurricane Dorian downgrades to Category 2

Hurricane Dorian downgrades to Category 2Tuesday, September 03, 2019
|
After battering The Bahamas on
Sunday and Monday, Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm.
Dorian slammed The Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, causing major flooding and storm surges in Abaco Islands, Grand Bahama and Freeport. Many homes and vehicles were also destroyed. There have also been reports of at least five fatalities.
But as it moves northwards to the United States, it has been downgraded to Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph as of 11 a.m. EDT,Â the National Hurricane Center said.
And as it continues on its path, Dorian is expected to move close to the east coast of Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday evening. The hurricane is also expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina.
