Hurricane Dorian set to hit the Bahamas as category five storm

Hurricane Dorian was

upgraded to a Category 5 Storm — the most powerful — as it approached the Abaco

Islands in the Bahamas mid-morning today (Sunday, September 1).

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the storm continues to strengthen with maximum sustained winds reaching almost 175 mph early this morning.

With gusts over 200 mph, Hurricane Dorian will be capable of inflicting catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.

Extreme winds from the eyewall of Hurricane Dorian in excess of 180 mph will affect the Abaco Islands during the next few hours. TAKE COVER NOW! THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. Move immediately to the safe room in your shelter.

The National Hurricane Centre issued an advisory, noting that “This is a life-threatening situation. Residents there should take immediate shelter”.

Based on current forecasts Hurricane Dorian is moving to the west at 8 mph and is expected to hit Grand Bahama late Sunday or early Monday, with the northwestern Bahamas expected to get 12 to 30 inches of rain.