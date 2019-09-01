Hurricane Dorian set to hit the Bahamas as category five storm

Hurricane Dorian set to hit the Bahamas as category five stormSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Hurricane Dorian was
upgraded to a Category 5 Storm — the most powerful — as it approached the Abaco
Islands in the Bahamas mid-morning today (Sunday, September 1).
According to the National Hurricane Centre, the storm continues to strengthen with maximum sustained winds reaching almost 175 mph early this morning.
With gusts over 200 mph, Hurricane Dorian will be capable of inflicting catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Centre issued an advisory, noting that “This is a life-threatening situation. Residents there should take immediate shelter”.
Based on current forecasts Hurricane Dorian is moving to the west at 8 mph and is expected to hit Grand Bahama late Sunday or early Monday, with the northwestern Bahamas expected to get 12 to 30 inches of rain.
