Hurricane Epsilon loses steam but still a threat to Bermuda

Hurricane Epsilon loses steam but still a threat to BermudaThursday, October 22, 2020
Hurricane
Epsilon weakened to a Category 1 system but remains a threat to Bermuda on its
current path.
Epsilon, the 10th named storm of the season, was located 235 miles east southeast of Bermuda at 11:00AM, according to the National Hurricane Center. The island remains under a tropical storm warning, which means it will likely face tropical storm conditions within 36 hours.
The system had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour and was moving northwest at seven miles per hour.
Epsilon’s path will see its center pass closest to the island, but still well east, later today.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles are expected.
