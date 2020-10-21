Hurricane Epsilon strengthening as it heads to Bermuda

A strengthening Hurricane Epsilon is churning its way over the Atlantic and it is expected to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) has announced.

In its latest bulletin, the NHC said that tropical storm warning has been issued for the British Overseas Territory as the storm is about 450 miles east south-east of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (mph).

The NHC said that the hurricane is moving towards the west-northwest near 12 mph and a west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected on Wednesday.

“A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north by Thursday night. On the forecast track, the centre of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening.”

It said maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gust and some additional strengthening is possible on Wednesday followed by little change in strength into the weekend.

The NHC said hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 435 miles mainly to the north of the centre.

It said tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda beginning on Wednesday and continuing intermittently through late Thursday.

“Large swells generated by Epsilon are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC added.