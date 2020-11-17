Hurricane Iota barrels into already devastated Central America

Iota weakened to a tropical storm but not before barrelling into parts of Central America still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Eta as a major hurricane.

Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane yesterday, just weaker than its earlier Category 5 designation, the only one given in six-month Atlantic hurricane season which ends November 30.

Tens of thousands of people were forced to leave their homes, making way for designated shelters where some 40,000 are said to have sought refuge.

While no deaths or injuries were reported, the extent of the storm’s damage is not yet clear as much of the country’s Caribbean coast was already without electricity, telephones or Internet service due to Eta which made landfall two weeks ago.

Honduras’ eastern coast was also severely affected with many people forced to evacuate due to heavy flooding.

One person was killed in Panama and another reported missing.

The true impact of the storm will become clearer in the coming days as citizens and the nation look to recover from their second major hit in as many weeks.

Tens of thousands of people were left homeless and more than 130 reported dead after Eta swept across Central America and Mexico, bringing flash floods and mudslides that devastated the region.