Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas, heads towards Florida

Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas, damaging homes and toppling trees as it crossed the islands early Saturday, heading towards the Florida coast.

Officials in the Bahamas evacuated people on Abaco island, who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian. People living in the eastern end of Grand Bahama were also being moved.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (135 kph) Saturday morning and some strengthening was possible later Saturday, the US National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm was centered about 50 miles (85 kilometres) south of Nassau in the Bahamas and was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Forecasters said some decrease in its forward motion was expected.

A hurricane warning was in effect for northwest Bahamas but was no longer in effect for the central Bahamas.

Two of those islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, were battered by Dorian, a Category 5 storm that hovered over the area for two days and killed at least 70 people, with more than 280 reported missing. People are still living in tents on both islands, and officials said crews tried to remove leftover debris ahead of Isaias.